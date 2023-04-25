Decide in one month plea to recognise transgender as third gender for bus travel: HC to Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court has granted one month's time to the city government authorities to decide a representation to legally recognise transgender community as the third gender in bus tickets issued by the DTC.

In case of non-compliance, the managing director of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) shall remain present before it on August 18, the court ordered.

The court's order came on a contempt petition filed for "wilful non-compliance" of an October 2022 order of a division bench, which had granted four months to the authorities to take a view on the representation.

The order of the division bench had come on a public interest litigation by a person belonging to the transgender community, who sought legal recognition of the community as the third gender in bus tickets and provide free travel for them in DTC buses.

Women travelling in DTC buses are issued pink tickets that allow them to travel for free.