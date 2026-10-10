Decision on Prajwal Revanna’s jail transfer likely today; lawyers may challenge move

A decision on transferring Prajwal Revanna from Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara prison to Hindalga Jail in Belagavi is expected on Saturday.

The proposed move follows the reported recovery of a mobile phone and a pen drive from his cell.

Escort arrangements and frequent court appearances have complicated the transfer, which his lawyers may challenge.

A decision on transferring former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna to Hindalga Jail in Belagavi is expected on Saturday, as prison authorities work out arrangements for the move following the reported recovery of prohibited electronic devices from his cell in Bengaluru.

Revanna, who is serving a life sentence in a rape case, is currently lodged at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Alok Kumar ordered his transfer after a mobile phone and a pen drive were found in the cell.

The relocation has, however, been temporarily deferred while officials finalise the arrangements.

According to police, one reason for the delay is the need to assign a senior officer to oversee the transfer following the recent arrest of Belagavi Range DIG Somashekar. Another officer may be given responsibility for supervising Revanna’s movement.

Authorities must also account for Revanna’s court appearances, which take place three times a week. Moving him to Belagavi would require changes to those arrangements.

His lawyers are reportedly preparing to challenge the proposed transfer in court, citing alleged breaches of prison rules and procedural requirements.