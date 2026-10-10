Decision on Prajwal Revanna’s jail transfer likely today; lawyers may challenge move
Proposed relocation to Belagavi follows recovery of prohibited devices from his Bengaluru prison cell, with escort and court arrangements under consideration
A decision on transferring Prajwal Revanna from Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara prison to Hindalga Jail in Belagavi is expected on Saturday.
The proposed move follows the reported recovery of a mobile phone and a pen drive from his cell.
Escort arrangements and frequent court appearances have complicated the transfer, which his lawyers may challenge.
A decision on transferring former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna to Hindalga Jail in Belagavi is expected on Saturday, as prison authorities work out arrangements for the move following the reported recovery of prohibited electronic devices from his cell in Bengaluru.
Revanna, who is serving a life sentence in a rape case, is currently lodged at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Alok Kumar ordered his transfer after a mobile phone and a pen drive were found in the cell.
The relocation has, however, been temporarily deferred while officials finalise the arrangements.
According to police, one reason for the delay is the need to assign a senior officer to oversee the transfer following the recent arrest of Belagavi Range DIG Somashekar. Another officer may be given responsibility for supervising Revanna’s movement.
Authorities must also account for Revanna’s court appearances, which take place three times a week. Moving him to Belagavi would require changes to those arrangements.
His lawyers are reportedly preparing to challenge the proposed transfer in court, citing alleged breaches of prison rules and procedural requirements.
The controversy stems from a Central Crime Branch raid at Parappana Agrahara prison on 11 August. The operation, led by Deputy Commissioners of Police Haribabu and Imam Qasim, reportedly uncovered a mobile phone, charger, blue notebook and pen drive in Revanna’s cell.
The phone reportedly had password-protected applications, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. A subsequent Forensic Science Laboratory examination was reported to have detected obscene video files on the device.
A photograph purportedly showing Revanna using a mobile phone inside the prison also surfaced, raising further questions about security at the facility.
Alok Kumar subsequently ordered an investigation headed by DIG Jinendra Khanagavi to establish how the prohibited items entered the prison and whether officials had failed to prevent their entry.
Hindalga Jail authorities have reportedly received an official email about the proposed transfer, and the chief superintendent has been informed. Revanna is expected to be moved under police escort once the pending arrangements and final decision are settled.
Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and nephew of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.
With IANS inputs