FSL finds obscene videos on phone seized from Prajwal Revanna’s prison cell

Forensic examination of a mobile phone seized from the prison cell of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna has revealed 173 files, including alleged obscene videos, police said on Saturday.

The handset was recovered during a raid at Bengaluru Central Prison on August 11. Revanna, who has been convicted in a rape case, shared the cell with undertrial prisoner Pratapa Rai, according to police.

Investigators sent the device to the Forensic Science Laboratory after the two prisoners allegedly refused repeated requests to disclose its password. The laboratory’s report has confirmed that the phone contained three alleged obscene videos involving Revanna, as well as other explicit material, films in Kannada, Hindi and English, web series and additional video content.

Police are also analysing the phone’s communication records after finding that WhatsApp and video calls were allegedly made to several women. Investigators are particularly examining calls to women who had reportedly appeared with Revanna in explicit videos before his arrest.

Notices may be issued to some of the women as police seek to establish whether they have any connection to the material recovered from the device, sources said.

A pen drive containing more than 150 videos is also being examined as part of the investigation. Police are analysing its contents alongside the phone’s call records and other digital evidence.