FSL finds obscene videos on phone seized from Prajwal Revanna’s prison cell
Investigators are examining 173 files, call records and a pen drive recovered after a raid at Bengaluru Central Prison
Forensic examination of a mobile phone seized from the prison cell of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna has revealed 173 files, including alleged obscene videos, police said on Saturday.
The handset was recovered during a raid at Bengaluru Central Prison on August 11. Revanna, who has been convicted in a rape case, shared the cell with undertrial prisoner Pratapa Rai, according to police.
Investigators sent the device to the Forensic Science Laboratory after the two prisoners allegedly refused repeated requests to disclose its password. The laboratory’s report has confirmed that the phone contained three alleged obscene videos involving Revanna, as well as other explicit material, films in Kannada, Hindi and English, web series and additional video content.
Police are also analysing the phone’s communication records after finding that WhatsApp and video calls were allegedly made to several women. Investigators are particularly examining calls to women who had reportedly appeared with Revanna in explicit videos before his arrest.
Notices may be issued to some of the women as police seek to establish whether they have any connection to the material recovered from the device, sources said.
A pen drive containing more than 150 videos is also being examined as part of the investigation. Police are analysing its contents alongside the phone’s call records and other digital evidence.
The investigation has indicated that Revanna allegedly used the handset regularly to communicate with people outside the prison. He is suspected of speaking to family members daily, making video calls and contacting his lawyer.
Revanna is the grandson of former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, the son of former Karnataka minister H.D. Revanna and the nephew of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.
The alleged use of the phone came to light after a video purportedly showing Revanna speaking on a mobile handset inside the prison circulated on social media. Police subsequently searched the prison and recovered the device.
Investigators are also probing how the phone entered the high-security facility. A preliminary inquiry suggested that a prison warder may have provided the handset to Revanna. Police are additionally examining the suspected role of a rowdy-sheeter identified as Thouseef, who allegedly supplied it to the warder.
A case has been registered over the recovery of the phone. Police are questioning prison personnel and examining whether prison regulations or other laws were violated, as well as whether any communications or videos are linked to the cases involving Revanna.
With PTI inputs