Declare drought and provide Rs 50,000 per hectare, Pawar tells Maha govt

NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar has urged Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to declare drought in severely affected parts of the state and introduce an immediate relief package for farmers facing crop losses, water shortages and fodder scarcity.

In a letter shared on X on Friday, the former Union minister presented nine demands aimed at addressing the worsening rural crisis caused by deficient and erratic monsoon rainfall across Marathwada and other regions.

Pawar called upon the government to bypass the usual procedural requirements, identify the worst-affected talukas and begin relief operations without delay.

His appeal came shortly after Fadnavis, speaking on Marathwada Liberation Day, reiterated his government’s commitment to making the region drought-free.

“Due to the failure of rains across most parts of the state this year, the farming community is facing a massive crisis. Standing crops such as soybean, cotton, pearl millet (bajra), maize, pigeon pea (tur), green gram (moong), and black gram (urad) have withered away, compounded by an increase in pest infestations. Consequently, the situation regarding agriculture, drinking water, and fodder supply is set to worsen,” Pawar warned.

He demanded financial assistance of at least Rs 50,000 per hectare for affected cultivators and a special payment of Rs 25,000 to every landless agricultural labourer household.

Pawar also sought an immediate farm loan waiver to enable farmers to obtain fresh crop credit. He proposed increasing the incentive subsidy for regular loan repayments from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh and extending the waiver to farmers who had defaulted on crop loans taken during 2025–26 because of the prevailing conditions.

Among his other demands was the retrospective implementation of the Re 1 crop insurance scheme to cover farmers affected by the current dry spell. He also asked the government to release the previously announced insurance compensation of Rs 17,000 per hectare for damage caused by last year’s unseasonal rainfall.