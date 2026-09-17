Maharashtra: Cong leaders demand immediate drought declaration for Latur
Latur MP Shivaji Kalge, former minister Amit Deshmukh and MLC Vikram Kale seek financial aid, crop-loss assessment and relief measures for farmers
Congress leaders have urged the Maharashtra government to immediately declare Latur district drought-hit and initiate relief measures, citing inadequate rainfall, a prolonged dry spell and extensive damage to kharif crops.
The demand was raised at a review meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee attended by Latur MP Shivaji Kalge, former minister Amit Deshmukh and MLC Vikram Kale.
The leaders said the prevailing drought-like conditions warranted immediate government intervention and financial assistance for farmers facing crop losses.
Kalge urged the agriculture department to prepare a detailed report on damage to kharif crops and submit it to the state government. He also asked officials to ensure that crop losses were accurately recorded, according to a release issued by Deshmukh.
Deshmukh said Latur had experienced a prolonged dry spell lasting nearly one-and-a-half months, which had severely damaged soybean and other kharif crops. The situation had left farmers and agricultural labourers distressed, he said.
"With kharif crops severely damaged, the district is also facing the possibility of water and fodder shortages," Deshmukh said.
He urged the state government to immediately provide financial assistance to farmers in drought-affected areas and take steps through crop insurance companies to ensure compensation for crop losses.
Deshmukh also demanded that the government expand the farm loan waiver scheme to provide greater relief to farmers affected by the crop damage.
He called for the government to bear the educational and examination fees of school and college students in affected areas, saying relief measures should also address the difficulties faced by families during the drought-like situation.
Demand for fodder and water
Deshmukh further sought the opening of fodder camps and the supply of water through tankers wherever necessary, citing the possibility of shortages as the dry spell continues.
The demands come amid concerns over the impact of inadequate rainfall on agriculture and the availability of water and fodder in affected areas.
MLC Kale directed officials to plan and complete works through the rural employment VB-G RAM G scheme and the district annual plan. The measures, he said, should be taken up in accordance with the requirements arising from the prevailing situation.
Drought-like conditions in 18 districts
The demands from the Congress leaders come days after Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Monday that a drought-like situation had developed in 18 districts of the state because of inadequate rainfall.
Bawankule said nearly half of Maharashtra's farmers were currently facing a drought-like situation.
The Congress leaders have sought immediate action specifically for Latur, including formal recognition of the district's drought situation, assessment of crop losses, financial assistance to affected farmers, compensation through crop insurance and measures to address potential shortages of water and fodder.