Maharashtra: Cong leaders demand immediate drought declaration for Latur

Congress leaders have urged the Maharashtra government to immediately declare Latur district drought-hit and initiate relief measures, citing inadequate rainfall, a prolonged dry spell and extensive damage to kharif crops.

The demand was raised at a review meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee attended by Latur MP Shivaji Kalge, former minister Amit Deshmukh and MLC Vikram Kale.

The leaders said the prevailing drought-like conditions warranted immediate government intervention and financial assistance for farmers facing crop losses.

Kalge urged the agriculture department to prepare a detailed report on damage to kharif crops and submit it to the state government. He also asked officials to ensure that crop losses were accurately recorded, according to a release issued by Deshmukh.

Deshmukh said Latur had experienced a prolonged dry spell lasting nearly one-and-a-half months, which had severely damaged soybean and other kharif crops. The situation had left farmers and agricultural labourers distressed, he said.

"With kharif crops severely damaged, the district is also facing the possibility of water and fodder shortages," Deshmukh said.

He urged the state government to immediately provide financial assistance to farmers in drought-affected areas and take steps through crop insurance companies to ensure compensation for crop losses.

Deshmukh also demanded that the government expand the farm loan waiver scheme to provide greater relief to farmers affected by the crop damage.

He called for the government to bear the educational and examination fees of school and college students in affected areas, saying relief measures should also address the difficulties faced by families during the drought-like situation.