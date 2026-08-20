Maharashtra: Marathwada rainfall deficit reaches 18 pc, dam water stock falls to 69 pc

Maharashtra’s drought-prone Marathwada region has received 18 per cent less rainfall than its annual average so far this year, with Latur and Parbhani recording the biggest deficits, according to official data.

The region has received 365 mm of rainfall during the monsoon so far, against an expected 444.9 mm, amounting to 82 per cent of the average.

As a result, the 11 major irrigation projects in Marathwada currently hold 125.75 TMC of water, or 69.06 per cent of their total storage capacity.

Marathwada comprises Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Latur, Dharashiv, Hingoli and Nanded districts, most of which are considered drought-prone.

Latur, Parbhani worst affected

Latur has recorded the region’s largest rainfall deficit at 40.5 per cent. The district has received 269.6 mm against its average annual rainfall of 453.1 mm.