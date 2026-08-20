Maharashtra: Marathwada rainfall deficit reaches 18 pc, dam water stock falls to 69 pc
Latur and Parbhani record the region’s biggest rainfall shortfalls, while Manjara dam holds just 14.89 per cent of its capacity
Maharashtra’s drought-prone Marathwada region has received 18 per cent less rainfall than its annual average so far this year, with Latur and Parbhani recording the biggest deficits, according to official data.
The region has received 365 mm of rainfall during the monsoon so far, against an expected 444.9 mm, amounting to 82 per cent of the average.
As a result, the 11 major irrigation projects in Marathwada currently hold 125.75 TMC of water, or 69.06 per cent of their total storage capacity.
Marathwada comprises Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Latur, Dharashiv, Hingoli and Nanded districts, most of which are considered drought-prone.
Latur, Parbhani worst affected
Latur has recorded the region’s largest rainfall deficit at 40.5 per cent. The district has received 269.6 mm against its average annual rainfall of 453.1 mm.
Parbhani has recorded a 32.2 per cent deficit, receiving 346.6 mm against an average of 511.5 mm, according to a report from the divisional commissioner’s office.
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is the only district in the region to have received above-average rainfall. It has recorded 384.8 mm against an annual average of 376.6 mm.
The shortfall marks a sharp change from last year. By 20 August 2025, Marathwada had received 475.1 mm of rainfall, or 106.8 per cent of its 444.9 mm average.
Sharp fall in dam storage
The rainfall deficit has also affected water levels in the region’s major irrigation projects.
The Sina Kolegaon project on the Sina river in Dharashiv currently has no water stock, compared with 93.73 per cent of its capacity at the same time last year.
The Manjara project in Beed has water stock equivalent to only 14.89 per cent of its total storage capacity. Last year, the reservoir stood at 95.54 per cent of capacity.
Overall, the 11 major irrigation projects have 69.06 per cent of their combined capacity, with 125.75 TMC of water currently available.