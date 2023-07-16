Dedicate this medal to all those fighting crime against women: Sangeeta, after a podium finish in Hungary

Indian wrestler Sangeeta Phogat, one among the six prominent faces in the protest against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, dedicated her bronze medal won at the Ranking Series event in Hungary to "all those" who are fighting crime against women.

Sangeeta and her husband Bajrang Punia, a Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist sat at the national capital's Jantar Mantar on a month-long protest against Singh, who has sexual harassment charges levelled against him by multiple female wrestlers.