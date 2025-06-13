Deeply concerned, urge both sides to avoid escalatory steps: India on Iran-Israel situation

India on Friday, 13 June, said it is "deeply concerned" over the recent developments between Iran and Israel and "closely monitoring" the evolving situation.

New Delhi urged both countries to avoid any escalatory steps.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said all Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories.

The MEA issued the statement as tensions between Iran and Israel escalated.

According to international reports, Israel has carried out strikes at various places in Iran.