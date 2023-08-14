Defer implementation of NMC regulations making prescribing generic drugs mandatory: IMA to govt

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday demanded deferring the implementation of the National Medical Commission regulations that make it mandatory for doctors to prescribe generic drugs, stating the biggest impediment to such medicines is the uncertainty about their quality.

The IMA stated that less than 0.1 per cent of the drugs manufactured in India are tested for quality.

"This step should be deferred till the government can assure the quality of all the drugs released into the market. Patient care and safety are not negotiable," the association said in a statement.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) in its "regulations relating to professional conduct of registered medical practitioners" stated that all doctors must prescribe generic drugs, failing which they will be penalised and even their licence to practise may be suspended for a period.