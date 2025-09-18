Dehradun resort owner faces probe as river diversion damages govt property

The Dehradun district administration has launched strict action against a resort owner in the Maldevta area of Dehradun, after it was discovered that a river was illegally diverted to build a resort, causing nearly Rs 6 crore in damage to government property.

Officials say the river was unlawfully rerouted at Kisanpuri Bandawali in Maldevta for the construction of a large resort. This led to environmental harm and the washing away of about 150 m of road. The administration estimates the damage to government infrastructure at over Rs 6 crore.

District magistrate Savin Bansal ordered a high‑level inquiry into the illegal diversion, unauthorised construction of the resort and unapproved changes to the riverbank during an inspection. He warned that those responsible would face strict punitive action.

The fallout from severe rainfall and flooding has left much of the district in need of repair. After rescue operations in disaster‑affected parts, the administration is now prioritising restoration of roads, electricity, water supply and essential services.

Bansal and chief development officer Abhinav Shah visited damaged roads and motor bridges in several areas: Maldevta, Dwara Pul, Khairi Dhanola, Kisanpuri Bandawali, and near Kothal Gate on Mussoorie Road. The Public Works Department (PWD) was instructed to undertake immediate repairs to reopen these routes.