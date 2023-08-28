Delhi 2020 riots: Judge pulls up Delhi Police again for shoddy investigation, acquits man

The matter pertains to a case registered by the Dayalpur police station against Mohammed Farooq and others where the court had asked the prosecution to submit a video for identification of the accused.

It also noted that the charge sheet was filed for multiple incidents without thorough investigation, and certain sections of the Indian Penal Code were invoked without proper consideration of the actual situation.

Earlier instances

This is not the first time a court in Delhi has pulled up Delhi police for shoddy investigation and falsifying witnesses in the 2020 Delhi riots cases.

Earlier this year in June, Karkardooma court had pulled up the Delhi Police for "falsely" citing the complainant as a witness who could identify accused as the offender. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Shirish Aggarwal of Karkardooma Courts pointed out that it appeared that eyewitness testimony of a head constable was procured and prepared falsely and belatedly to solve this case.

Acquitting Noor Mohammad, who was booked for rioting, robbery and voluntarily causing hurt, Aggarwal said the police officer who has witnessed an offence being committed in his area of posting did not make any complaint in this regard. “The head constable never reported the matter at his police station for registration of FIR. He did not call up 100 number for seeking immediate police aid,” said the judge puncturing the prosecution’s claims.

In another case in June 2023, the court of additional sessions judge Pulatsaya Parmachala had pulled up Delhi police for "wrongly" clubbing 27 complaints on separate incidents of rioting and arson during the 2020 Delhi riots with a pre-existing FIR and acquitted three people in the case. He pointed out there was no reason to club these cases and directed a senior police officer to ensure that additional complaints are investigated properly.

Parmachala acquitted Akil Ahmed, Raees Khan and Irshad in the case and referred it to the investigating agency again.

In May 2023, Judge Pramachala slammed an investigating officer for his "casual and unprofessional conduct" while investigating a case registered by the Khajuri Khas police station under various offences, including rioting, theft, robbery and arson, against some persons. He referred the matter to the police commissioner Sanjay Arora for appraisal of investigation.

Also, the assistant commissioner of police and SHO of the Khajuri Khas police station were directed to review the entire case and if required, ensure further investigation by another IO, the judge noted.