Delhi air quality worsens: GRAP II in force

A thick layer of smog enveloped the national capital on Tuesday, 22 October, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped further, even dropping to the "severe" category at 411 in Anand Vihar.

Air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category by 28 out of 36 pollution monitoring stations. The 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 327 at 4 p.m. on Tuesday as against 310 a day earlier, even as anti-pollution restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-II came into force.

An AQI reading between 401–500 is classified as "severe", and affects healthy individuals and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

PM2.5 was recorded at an alarming 129.3 micrograms per cubic meter, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

PM2.5 refers to fine inhalable particles with diameters generally measuring 2.5 micrometres and smaller, posing the greatest risk to health. The acceptable annual standard for PM 2.5 is 40 micrograms per cubic metre.

While air quality in Anand Vihar slipped into the "severe" category, the AQI remained "very poor" in areas like Bawana, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Rohini, DTU, IGI Airport (T3), ITO, Mundka, Narela, Patparganj, Rohini, Shadipur, Sonia Vihar, Wazirpur, Alipur, Ashok Vihar, Aya Nagar, Burari, Mandir Marg and Mundka.

Factors that contributed to Delhi's pollution on a high margin on Tuesday included transportation, stubble burning, dust pollution and others.

Emissions from transportation accounted for approximately 11.45 per cent of Delhi's air pollution, according to the Centre's Decision Support System for Air Quality Management.

The national capital has been experiencing hazardous air quality for the last seven days.

Earlier on Tuesday, environment minister Gopal Rai announced a series of anti-pollution measures, including extra metro trips, deployment of more than 6,000 MCD staff for road dust control and 1,800 more traffic personnel at congestion points.

He made the announcements at a press conference in Delhi after the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-II came into force in the national capital imposing restrictions on the use of coal and firewood as well as diesel generator sets.