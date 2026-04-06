Delhi Assembly breach revives question: if Centre controls police, who answers for lapses?
With Delhi Police reporting to Union home ministry, incident recalls accountability debate after Red Fort attack
Monday’s security breach at the Delhi Assembly — in which a masked man drove an SUV through a boundary gate, placed a flower bouquet outside the Speaker’s office and exited the premises before being stopped — has prompted fresh scrutiny of security preparedness in the national capital, where policing falls directly under the Union home ministry.
The incident occurred around 2.00 pm when the vehicle broke through gate no. 2 of the Assembly complex, an entry point where security deployment is lighter when the House is not in session, according to officials. The driver proceeded towards the office of speaker Vijender Gupta, placed the bouquet near the porch, and left the premises.
Police teams, along with bomb disposal and dog squads, were deployed to sanitise the area. CCTV footage was examined to reconstruct the sequence of events. Authorities later detained three persons, including the driver, and seized the vehicle from north Delhi.
Officials described the episode as a “serious” breach given that the Assembly complex is considered a high-security zone. The incident comes close on the heels of bomb threats received during the recently concluded Budget session.
Unlike states, law and order in Union Territories does not fall under the elected government. Delhi Police reports to the Union home ministry through the lieutenant-governor, making the Centre the final administrative authority responsible for policing and security arrangements in the national capital.
The governance structure has frequently led to political friction, particularly when security lapses occur and questions arise over accountability. While public debate often sees competing claims between the Centre and the Delhi government, operational control of the police rests with the Union government.
The latest breach has also drawn comparisons with the the 10 November 2025 Red Fort car blast which eventually claimed 15 lives and left over 20 injured, and supposedly triggered heightened security alerts across the capital and renewed emphasis on surveillance, perimeter protection and intelligence coordination in high-profile zones.
The Red Fort investigation has resulted in multiple arrests under UAPA, with the National Investigation Agency naming a cluster of alleged conspirators — including several doctors — accused of providing logistical support to the suspected bomber Umar Nabi. Several of the accused remain under trial, with investigators alleging the existence of a wider network extending across Delhi, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.
Security experts note that not all breaches involve explosives or armed attackers; the ability to enter a restricted zone without authorisation is itself considered a stress test of layered security systems designed to prevent more serious threats.
In Monday’s case, the use of a vehicle to force entry through a secondary gate has raised questions about perimeter control, access protocols and deployment patterns when legislative activity is not underway.
Such vulnerabilities assume greater significance in Delhi because of the concentration of critical institutions in a relatively compact administrative geography that includes Parliament, the Supreme Court, diplomatic missions and key ministries.
While investigators continue to examine the motive behind the Assembly intrusion, the episode has once again illustrated how even an apparently symbolic act — in this case, the placement of a bouquet — can expose structural questions about preparedness in a city where security failures carry both administrative and political consequences.
With PTI inputs
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