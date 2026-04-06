Delhi Assembly breach revives question: if Centre controls police, who answers for lapses?

Monday’s security breach at the Delhi Assembly — in which a masked man drove an SUV through a boundary gate, placed a flower bouquet outside the Speaker’s office and exited the premises before being stopped — has prompted fresh scrutiny of security preparedness in the national capital, where policing falls directly under the Union home ministry.

The incident occurred around 2.00 pm when the vehicle broke through gate no. 2 of the Assembly complex, an entry point where security deployment is lighter when the House is not in session, according to officials. The driver proceeded towards the office of speaker Vijender Gupta, placed the bouquet near the porch, and left the premises.

Police teams, along with bomb disposal and dog squads, were deployed to sanitise the area. CCTV footage was examined to reconstruct the sequence of events. Authorities later detained three persons, including the driver, and seized the vehicle from north Delhi.

Officials described the episode as a “serious” breach given that the Assembly complex is considered a high-security zone. The incident comes close on the heels of bomb threats received during the recently concluded Budget session.

Unlike states, law and order in Union Territories does not fall under the elected government. Delhi Police reports to the Union home ministry through the lieutenant-governor, making the Centre the final administrative authority responsible for policing and security arrangements in the national capital.