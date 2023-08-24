Delhi authorities brace up for flood, waterlogging ahead of G20 Summit

A contingency plan has been put in place to deal with waterlogging at the G20 venue and other strategic locations to fend off against rain during the two-day event in the city next month, officials said on Thursday.

The plan involves having a battery of tractor-mounted heavy duty 50 horsepower pumps deployed to clear the excess water, mechanical road sweeping (MRS) vehicles, also mounted with heavy water jetting machines to clear mud and silt off road sides, and a 'super sucker' to clear clogged drains and sewer lines, they said. The machines will be deployed round-the-clock in two shifts of 12 hours each and will be monitored by a sanitary inspector, a helper, and a probationer IAS and DANICS officer.

The supervision of these vehicles and personnel has been entrusted to the SDMs of the respective areas, officials said.