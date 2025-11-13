Delhi blast: Police probe links to multiple vehicles and medical students

Authorities investigating the deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort have cordoned off areas within a 200-metre radius of a red Ford EcoSport car allegedly linked to suspects behind the attack. The vehicle was seized on Wednesday evening from Khandawali village in Faridabad, Haryana, police sources said on Thursday.

A bomb disposal squad has been deployed to inspect the car, while a man who reportedly parked the vehicle has been taken into custody and handed over to Delhi Police.

The alert was triggered after investigations revealed that the suspects had procured three vehicles — a white Hyundai i20, a red Ford EcoSport, and a Maruti Suzuki Brezza — to carry vehicle-borne IEDs (improvised explosive devices). Police and security agencies are now searching for the third car. The EcoSport is registered in the name of Dr Umar Nabi, who was driving the Hyundai i20 that exploded on Monday. Officials said Umar used the EcoSport for reconnaissance activities.

Authorities have dismantled a so-called “white-collar terror module” spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The operation led to the seizure of 2,900 kg of explosive substances and the arrest of eight individuals, including three doctors associated with Al-Falah University, Faridabad.