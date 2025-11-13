Delhi blast: Police probe links to multiple vehicles and medical students
UP ATS detains Dr Mohammad Arif, 32, first-year cardiology student at GSVM Medical College, Kanpur, over alleged terror network links
Authorities investigating the deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort have cordoned off areas within a 200-metre radius of a red Ford EcoSport car allegedly linked to suspects behind the attack. The vehicle was seized on Wednesday evening from Khandawali village in Faridabad, Haryana, police sources said on Thursday.
A bomb disposal squad has been deployed to inspect the car, while a man who reportedly parked the vehicle has been taken into custody and handed over to Delhi Police.
The alert was triggered after investigations revealed that the suspects had procured three vehicles — a white Hyundai i20, a red Ford EcoSport, and a Maruti Suzuki Brezza — to carry vehicle-borne IEDs (improvised explosive devices). Police and security agencies are now searching for the third car. The EcoSport is registered in the name of Dr Umar Nabi, who was driving the Hyundai i20 that exploded on Monday. Officials said Umar used the EcoSport for reconnaissance activities.
Authorities have dismantled a so-called “white-collar terror module” spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The operation led to the seizure of 2,900 kg of explosive substances and the arrest of eight individuals, including three doctors associated with Al-Falah University, Faridabad.
Hours after the arrests, a high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 near the Red Fort metro station, killing 13 people and injuring several others. DNA tests confirmed that Dr Umar Nabi was behind the wheel.
Investigators visited Al-Falah University and the residence of Dr Muzammil Ganaie, another suspect, questioning multiple doctors and students as part of the probe.
Kanpur medical student detained
In a related development, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained Dr Mohammad Arif (32), a first-year cardiology student at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College, Kanpur, for his alleged links to the network.
Officials said Dr Arif, a native of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, came under suspicion following disclosures made during the interrogation of Dr Shaheen Sayeed, a former GSVM professor arrested in connection with the case. Preliminary analysis of Arif’s call records and chats indicated communication with the alleged mastermind and other suspects. Investigators also noted that Arif attempted to delete data from his devices, which were subsequently seized by authorities for forensic examination.
Dr Arif was taken to Delhi for further questioning and is expected to be confronted with other arrested suspects. ATS and NIA teams continue operations in Kanpur to trace additional links to Dr Shaheen’s network, with more names likely to surface as the investigation progresses.
The developments have caused unease among students and staff at GSVM Medical College, particularly in the cardiology department, where Arif had joined three months ago.
Chief medical superintendent (cardiology) Dr Gyanendra said, “Screening of all first, second, and third-year cardiology students has been initiated as a precautionary measure. Dr Arif was quiet and diligent during duty; we were informed of his detention later.”
Arif’s landlord, Kanhaiya Lal, said he had been staying in the rented accommodation for about a month and that authorities conducted a thorough search, leaving the premises secured afterward.
Police continue to investigate the links between the arrested doctors, the vehicles used, and the explosive materials seized. Officials are closely monitoring developments to prevent any further threats and to track additional members of the terror network.
With PTI inputs
