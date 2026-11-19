Delhi building safety survey could take four years with 500 staff, MCD estimates
An initial check of more than 40 lakh buildings is estimated to require around 40 lakh staff hours
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi estimates that 500 staff working exclusively on the survey would take about 1,000 working days to complete it
The proposed checklist would cover building age, approved plans, fire clearances and visible warning signs such as cracks and leaning walls
The survey would flag buildings for detailed technical assessment following a series of collapses in the capital
A preliminary safety survey of more than 40 lakh buildings in Delhi would take around four years if 500 staff worked exclusively on it, according to an estimate the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) submitted to the Delhi government.
The civic body is drawing up uniform criteria to assess structural and fire safety across the capital, officials said on Thursday, 19 November. The exercise follows a series of building collapses that prompted the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to ask the MCD for a roadmap for a city-wide assessment.
How the survey would work
A senior MCD official said the civic body would bring together officials from its property tax and sanitation departments to prepare a common questionnaire. Teams would use existing records and on-site inspections to compile a building database.
The questionnaire is expected to cover a building’s age, covered area, number of floors, sanctioned plans and fire safety clearances. Inspectors would also look for visible signs of structural distress, such as cracks and leaning walls, and record conditions around each building, including drainage and waste management.
What the inspections would determine
The MCD estimates that at a rate of one building per staff member per hour, the survey would require around 40 lakh staff hours, equivalent to five lakh eight-hour workdays. With 500 staff assigned full-time, the exercise would take roughly 1,000 working days. Officials said the actual timeline would depend on staffing and resources.
The preliminary checks would identify buildings that need a closer technical examination. The findings of that assessment would guide decisions on repairs, retrofitting or other measures.
The MCD already conducts an annual survey of dangerous buildings, relying largely on visual inspections. The proposed exercise would broaden those checks to include a systematic review of structural and fire safety.
With PTI inputs