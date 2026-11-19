The Municipal Corporation of Delhi estimates that 500 staff working exclusively on the survey would take about 1,000 working days to complete it

The proposed checklist would cover building age, approved plans, fire clearances and visible warning signs such as cracks and leaning walls

The survey would flag buildings for detailed technical assessment following a series of collapses in the capital

A preliminary safety survey of more than 40 lakh buildings in Delhi would take around four years if 500 staff worked exclusively on it, according to an estimate the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) submitted to the Delhi government.

The civic body is drawing up uniform criteria to assess structural and fire safety across the capital, officials said on Thursday, 19 November. The exercise follows a series of building collapses that prompted the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to ask the MCD for a roadmap for a city-wide assessment.

How the survey would work

A senior MCD official said the civic body would bring together officials from its property tax and sanitation departments to prepare a common questionnaire. Teams would use existing records and on-site inspections to compile a building database.