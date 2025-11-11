Delhi blast: From Shravasti to Meerut, a trail of grief across Uttar Pradesh

Monday's powerful car bomb explosion near Delhi's Red Fort not only shattered the national capital's image of a secure city, but sent shockwaves of trauma and grief through Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states, where families are struggling to comprehend the sudden loss of their loved ones.

From the quiet lanes of Shravasti and Deoria to the crowded streets of Meerut, Amroha and Shamli, the victims of the car blast were ordinary people — taxi and e-rickshaw drivers, cosmetic shop owners, garment traders and DTC bus staff — all working to build better lives for their families.

In Shravasti’s Ganeshpur village, 32-year-old Dinesh Mishra’s family was preparing to welcome him back after Diwali. Mishra, who worked at a printing press in Delhi’s Chawri Bazar, died in the blast. His father Bhure Mishra said Dinesh wanted to give his three children a good education. “We still can’t believe he is gone,” he said, as neighbours gathered to console the family. District magistrate Ashwini Pandey said the body would reach Shravasti by Tuesday evening and assured the family of all necessary assistance.

In Meerut, grief spiralled into conflict over where 32-year-old Mohsin should be buried. Mohsin had moved to Delhi two years ago to drive an e-rickshaw and support his family. When his body reached Lohia Nagar, an emotional dispute broke out: his wife Sultana wanted him buried in Delhi where the family lived, while his parents insisted on Meerut. After hours of tension and police intervention, Sultana eventually took the body for burial.

Eighteen-year-old Nauman Ansari of Shamli had gone to Delhi to buy cosmetics for his shop. “Nauman was killed on the spot,” his uncle Furkan said. His cousin Aman, who was with him, is undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital.