Delhi court cancels non-bailable warrants against SFI leader Aishe Ghosh in 2021 JNU violence case
Student leader appears before court in 2021 case after warrant stayed; matter listed for further proceedings on November 21
A Delhi court on Thursday cancelled the non-bailable warrants (NBWs) issued against Students' Federation of India (SFI) joint secretary Aishe Ghosh in connection with a 2021 criminal case after she appeared before the court.
Judicial Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore recalled the warrants after Ghosh marked her appearance. A detailed order explaining the reasons for the decision is awaited.
The development comes a day after the court stayed the execution of the NBWs issued against Ghosh. Her counsel had informed the court that she was unable to appear on the previous date of hearing due to "unavoidable circumstances" and sought relief from the warrants.
The case arises from an FIR registered at the Barakhamba Road police station in 2021 under the erstwhile Indian Penal Code (IPC). Ghosh has been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 447 (criminal trespass) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).
The court has now posted the matter for further proceedings on November 21.
Ghosh, a former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), emerged as a prominent student leader during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and has been involved in several student movements in recent years.
Non-bailable warrants are generally issued by courts when an accused repeatedly fails to appear despite summons or bailable warrants, or where the court considers personal appearance necessary for the progress of proceedings. The cancellation of such warrants enables the accused to participate in the trial without facing immediate arrest, subject to compliance with future court directions.
A detailed order from the court is expected to provide the grounds on which the warrants were recalled.