Delhi court cancels non-bailable warrants against SFI leader Aishe Ghosh in 2021 JNU violence case

A Delhi court on Thursday cancelled the non-bailable warrants (NBWs) issued against Students' Federation of India (SFI) joint secretary Aishe Ghosh in connection with a 2021 criminal case after she appeared before the court.

Judicial Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore recalled the warrants after Ghosh marked her appearance. A detailed order explaining the reasons for the decision is awaited.

The development comes a day after the court stayed the execution of the NBWs issued against Ghosh. Her counsel had informed the court that she was unable to appear on the previous date of hearing due to "unavoidable circumstances" and sought relief from the warrants.

The case arises from an FIR registered at the Barakhamba Road police station in 2021 under the erstwhile Indian Penal Code (IPC). Ghosh has been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 447 (criminal trespass) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).