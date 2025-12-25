Delhi court discharges two accused in SIMI, IM revival case citing weak prosecution

A Delhi court has discharged two men accused of conspiring to revive the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Indian Mujahideen (IM), holding that the prosecution failed to make out a prima facie case against them.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal, in an order dated 20 December, discharged Abdul Subhan Qureshi alias Abdus Subhan alias Tauqueer and Ariz Khan alias Junaid alias Salim, who were facing charges under Sections 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

The court noted that the chargesheet largely relied on disclosure and confessional statements allegedly made by the accused while in police custody, which are inadmissible in evidence in the absence of any recovery or discovery of facts.

“There is absolutely no admissible material on record in the chargesheet of the present case to show or raise a grave suspicion against both the accused persons that they entered into a conspiracy to revive activity of banned terrorist organisation SIMI and IM in India or that they were members of the said banned terrorist organisations,” the court said.