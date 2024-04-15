Delhi Court extends Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till 23 April

A Delhi court on Monday, 15 April extended the judicial custody of Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam till 23 April.

Special Judge for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kaveri Baweja, extended Kejriwal's custody after he was produced before the court through video-conferencing on the expiry of his period of custody granted earlier.

The ED sought an extension of Kejriwal's custody, saying the investigation was at a crucial stage.

The Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 21 March.

The ED has accused Kejriwal of being involved in the "entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly elections".