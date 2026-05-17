Delhi court questions CBI closure of 2024 UGC-NET paper leak case amid NEET controversy

A Delhi court has pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation for closing its probe into the 2024 UGC-NET paper leak case despite recording that an accused had allegedly collected money from candidates by promising leaked question papers.

The development comes amid a nationwide controversy over the cancellation of this year’s NEET-UG examination following allegations of paper leaks and malpractice.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neetu Nagar at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Friday sought a written explanation from the CBI over the closure report filed in January 2025.

In an order dated 15 May, the court pointed to paragraph 16.30 of the agency’s closure report, which stated that accused Nikhil Soni had allegedly “collected money from the aspirants of the UGC-NET 2024 by luring them on pretext of giving/leaking the exam paper”.

“It is manifest that crime has been committed as per the contents of para 16.30 but still the investigating officer has ignored the same and filed a closure report for reasons best known to him,” the judge observed.

Following the court’s remarks, the investigating officer sought time to submit a written explanation. The matter has now been listed for hearing on 21 May.