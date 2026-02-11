Delhi court seeks detailed status report in Janakpuri biker death case

A Delhi court has directed the Delhi Police to file a detailed status report in the investigation into the death of a 25-year-old biker who died after falling into an uncovered pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in Janakpuri.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Harjot Singh Aujla, while hearing applications in the case, directed the investigating officer to submit the report on 13 February. In an order dated 10 February, the court asked the police to provide details of the investigation carried out so far and the working condition and positioning of CCTV cameras near the spot that may have captured the alleged incident.

“IO/SHO are directed to file a status report of the investigation done in the present matter along with position and working condition of the CCTV cameras nearby the spot in question,” the court said, fixing the next hearing at 2 pm on 13 February.

On the same day, the court granted interim protection from arrest to two contractors — Himanshu Gupta and Kavish Gupta — against whom arrest warrants had been issued earlier in connection with the case.