Delhi court seeks detailed status report in Janakpuri biker death case
Magistrate asks police to submit CCTV details and investigation update by 13 February; two contractors get interim protection from arrest
A Delhi court has directed the Delhi Police to file a detailed status report in the investigation into the death of a 25-year-old biker who died after falling into an uncovered pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in Janakpuri.
Judicial Magistrate First Class Harjot Singh Aujla, while hearing applications in the case, directed the investigating officer to submit the report on 13 February. In an order dated 10 February, the court asked the police to provide details of the investigation carried out so far and the working condition and positioning of CCTV cameras near the spot that may have captured the alleged incident.
“IO/SHO are directed to file a status report of the investigation done in the present matter along with position and working condition of the CCTV cameras nearby the spot in question,” the court said, fixing the next hearing at 2 pm on 13 February.
On the same day, the court granted interim protection from arrest to two contractors — Himanshu Gupta and Kavish Gupta — against whom arrest warrants had been issued earlier in connection with the case.
The court granted them anticipatory bail and directed that no coercive action be taken against them until the next date of hearing.
Kamal Dhyani, an employee of a private bank in Rohini, died on the intervening night of 5–6 February after falling into a 15-foot-deep pit allegedly dug for a sewer project in West Delhi’s Janakpuri while he was returning home on his motorcycle.
So far, two arrests have been made in the case and three DJB officials have been suspended. Police have arrested sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati and a labourer, Yogesh, who have both been sent to judicial custody.
According to investigators, the sub-contractor was arrested for allegedly withholding information that a biker had fallen into the pit, which delayed the police and emergency response. The 23-year-old labourer was arrested for allegedly failing to inform authorities about the incident and for misleading the victim’s family when they came searching for him.
The case has drawn attention to safety lapses at excavation sites in the city, with authorities facing scrutiny over compliance with barricading and warning norms at roadwork locations.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines