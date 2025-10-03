Delhi court sends Chaitanyananda Saraswati to judicial custody

A Delhi court on Friday remanded self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati to 14 days’ judicial custody in connection with a case of alleged sexual harassment of students.

The Delhi Police produced the 62-year-old before metropolitan magistrate Animesh Kumar at Patiala House Courts following the completion of his five-day police custody. Investigators had requested judicial custody, citing the gravity of the offences and the ongoing inquiry into financial irregularities linked to him.

Saraswati, a former chairman of a private management institute in southwest Delhi, has been accused of molesting 17 women students. According to the FIR in the case, he allegedly coerced female students to visit his private quarters late at night and bombarded them with inappropriate messages at odd hours. Investigators further claimed that he monitored students’ movements through a mobile application connected to the institute’s CCTV cameras.

During the hearing, Saraswati’s counsel requested access to the seizure memo and case diaries, which the court allowed. Additional applications sought permission for the accused to wear monk’s robes, receive prescribed medicines, and consume food consistent with sanyasi traditions. The court directed police to file their response.

Saraswati was arrested in Agra on 28 September. Police had earlier frozen Rs 8 crore belonging to him, spread across multiple bank accounts and fixed deposits. Investigators also alleged that he operated under different names and particulars to open accounts, withdrawing over Rs 50 lakh after the FIR was filed. Officials said fake visiting cards were seized from him, falsely identifying him as being associated with the United Nations and BRICS.