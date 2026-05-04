Delhi court stays FIR against Abhijit Iyer Mitra over remarks on women journalists

A Delhi court on Monday stayed the filing of an FIR against Abhijit Iyer Mitra, who has been accused of making derogatory and sexually abusive remarks against nine women journalists associated with online media outlet Newslaundry.

Purushottam Pathak, an Additional Sessions Judge, passed the interim order while hearing Mitra’s plea challenging a magistrate’s 23 April direction to register an FIR.

The court stayed the filing of the FIR till 28 May, the next date of hearing. A detailed order is awaited.

Allegations over posts targeting journalists

Mitra has been accused of posting derogatory tweets against Manisha Pande, editorial director of Newslaundry, along with eight other women journalists.

According to the complaint, a tweet dated 28 April 2025 containing the alleged remarks was submitted as evidence, along with another post dated 8 February 2025 in which Mitra allegedly made sexually abusive comments.