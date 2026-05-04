Delhi court stays FIR against Abhijit Iyer Mitra over remarks on women journalists
Court halts action till May 28; says earlier order found posts prima facie sexually coloured and insulting
A Delhi court on Monday stayed the filing of an FIR against Abhijit Iyer Mitra, who has been accused of making derogatory and sexually abusive remarks against nine women journalists associated with online media outlet Newslaundry.
Purushottam Pathak, an Additional Sessions Judge, passed the interim order while hearing Mitra’s plea challenging a magistrate’s 23 April direction to register an FIR.
The court stayed the filing of the FIR till 28 May, the next date of hearing. A detailed order is awaited.
Allegations over posts targeting journalists
Mitra has been accused of posting derogatory tweets against Manisha Pande, editorial director of Newslaundry, along with eight other women journalists.
According to the complaint, a tweet dated 28 April 2025 containing the alleged remarks was submitted as evidence, along with another post dated 8 February 2025 in which Mitra allegedly made sexually abusive comments.
Earlier order flagged ‘sexually coloured remarks’
In its 23 April order, the magistrate court observed that the content of the posts qualified as sexually coloured remarks and appeared intended to insult the modesty of the complainants.
The court held that the allegations disclosed cognisable offences under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, specifically Sections 75 and 79.
“Police investigation is also necessary to trace and recover the computer/electronic device from which the said tweets were published. This court is also of the view that the action taken report filed in the case is not satisfactory,” the order said.
Interim relief, final decision pending
With the sessions court now granting interim relief, the matter will be taken up again on 28 May, when further arguments are expected.
The case centres on the legal threshold for initiating criminal proceedings in cases involving online speech and allegations of harassment targeting women journalists.
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