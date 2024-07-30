Delhi court to hear IAS-PO Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea on 31 July

A court will hear the anticipatory bail plea of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) probationer Puja Khedkar, accused in a case of cheating and forgery, on Wednesday, 31 July.

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala, who was scheduled to hear the matter on Tuesday, 30 July adjourned the hearing after the public prosecutor (PP) sought time.

The PP told the court that a new public prosecutor has been appointed in the matter who will put forward arguments.

Khedkar has moved the court, claiming that she is "innocent" and has committed "no offence at all".

"The applicant has been falsely implicated in the present FIR and on a bare perusal of the same, no prima facie offence is made out against her," her application has claimed.

It has also claimed that the documents submitted by her during the filing of the form or at the time of joining were public records obtained from various government authorities.

"Since the applicant did not create these documents, there is no basis for allegations of forgery or creating forged documents. All documents obtained from the applicant are authentic and accurately represented in the record, and as they are integral to the form, there is no possibility of tampering at all," the application has said.

It has claimed that Khedkar officially changed her name from Pooja Dilip Khedkar to Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, which was duly documented and published in the Maharashtra government's gazette as well, and it reflects her decision to adopt a new surname recognised by legal and governmental authorities.