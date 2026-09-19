Delhi election office publishes voter discrepancy list as SIR hearings continue
Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar says notices are being sent to affected voters, with more hearing camps possible if needed.
Delhi’s election office has published a list of voters whose names or dates of birth require verification under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar said on Saturday.
Notices are being sent to two groups, Kumar told a press conference: voters whose details could not be mapped to earlier records, and those who were mapped but whose records contain discrepancies. Those receiving notices are being asked to present documents at hearings.
Electoral registration teams are holding camps to hear claims and objections, Kumar said. The number of camps would be increased if necessary. He added that the list was available on the election office’s website and displayed at prominent locations.
The hearings follow the publication of Delhi’s draft electoral roll on 31 August. About 47 lakh names were absent from the draft, out of approximately 1.45 crore voters previously on the rolls. That amounted to roughly one in three voters, though the draft list remains subject to claims and objections. The scale of the exclusions and the notice process have also drawn a legal challenge.
With PTI inputs