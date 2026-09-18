Delhi SIR: 33 lakh voters face notices, but ECI won’t say why

Around 33.13 lakh voters included in Delhi’s draft electoral roll have been identified for notices under ‘No Mapping’ or ‘Logical Discrepancies’, according to a Supreme Court petition.

Petitioners Anjali Bhardwaj and Amrita Johri have challenged the alleged failure to publish the names of those served notices and the specific grounds for doing so.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the plea on 21 September, while residents of JJ Bela Estate are filing Form 6 applications after hundreds of names were excluded from the draft roll.

The process of issuing notices and conducting hearings has begun under the special intensive revision (SIR) of Delhi’s electoral rolls, but questions are being raised over the lack of public information on who has been served notices and the grounds on which they have been issued.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Delhi chief electoral officer have not, according to a petition filed in the Supreme Court, published the names of voters classified under ‘No Mapping’ or ‘Logical Discrepancies’, or clearly disclosed the criteria used to place voters in these categories.

Congress booth-level agent-1 (BLA-1) in Okhla, Fauzul Azim, said only booth-level officers (BLOs) and election officials know which voters have not been mapped and who has been issued notices.

Mapping involves linking a current voter to their details in the 2002 electoral roll, including the part and serial numbers. Where a voter’s name does not appear in the 2002 roll, the linkage is established through the details of their parents recorded in that roll.