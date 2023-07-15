Delhi HC bids farewell to 'green judge' Justice Najmi Waziri

Justice Waziri recalled the evening when he returned home after his first day as judge and said his younger daughter, who was 12 years old then and had witnessed an impressive oath taking ceremony that morning, cosied up to him and innocently asked “Abba kya tum kar paoge", wondering if "I was up to the job”.

“That question actually became a challenge to serve, strive each day to live up to the expectations which are there from the judge of a high court. Her innocent question soon became a question of what justice actually meant to the people under a social contract that is Constitution of India and the rights and duties embodied in it,” he said.

He also advised the members of the bar to “prepare, prepare and prepare” for cases and added as a judge he had only expected lawyers assisting the court to be well prepared with the facts and law.

Justice Waziri said many lawyers came to his court to join the process of greening the city and to do their bit to “halt the environment degradation”.

“Boond boond se hi sagar banta hai. Every single effort, every tree that has been planted here that has taken root in its soil will count in the years ahead," he said.

“I can say that it has been a very rewarding effort as 3.7 lakh trees have been planted and 20,000 more are in the process of being planted. We have enough money for 2.5 lakh more trees to be planted that is already kept in the escrow account,” he said.