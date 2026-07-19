Delhi HC says Wangchuk's shift to Safdarjung was not arbitrary; declines transfer plea

The Delhi High Court on Sunday refused to pass an interim order directing the transfer of activist Sonam Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital to a private medical facility, observing that the government's decision to remove the fasting activist from Jantar Mantar and admit him to the government hospital could not be termed arbitrary.

Hearing a petition filed by Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, Justice Mini Pushkarna said no interim relief was warranted at this stage, noting that doctors at Safdarjung Hospital were closely monitoring Wangchuk's condition and that there was no evidence of force being used against him or any violation of his bodily autonomy.

Taking note of its 16 July order directing the authorities to monitor Wangchuk's health and medically intervene if necessary, the court observed that since he had not admitted himself to any medical facility, the government was "within its right" to shift him to Safdarjung Hospital in view of his medical condition.

"Since the government has taken the decision to shift Mr Sonam Wangchuk to a hospital on account of his medical condition, this court does not find the same to an arbitrary action. Since the doctors at Safdarjung Hospital are closely monitoring the health of Mr Sonam Wangchuk and have only administered oral fluids, potassium chloride and oral ORS without sugar with consent of Mr Sonam Wangchuk, it cannot be said that any force is being used or his body autonomy is being violated in any manner," the court said.

The court further observed that Wangchuk's wife, brother and brother-in-law had been granted round-the-clock access to him, describing the arrangement as "unprecedented". It noted that the family had also been provided a room at the hospital.

Justice Pushkarna issued notices to the Centre, Safdarjung Hospital and the Delhi Police on Angmo's plea seeking Wangchuk's transfer to a private hospital, directing them to file their responses within three days. The matter will next be heard on 24 July.