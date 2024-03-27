Delhi HC denies interim relief to Kejriwal, asks ED to respond by 2 April

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant interim relief to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, saying the matter raises important issues that cannot be "summarily" decided without seeking the agency's stand.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's petition challenging his arrest and the subsequent remand granted to ED, and asked the agency to file its response, including on interim relief, before 2 April.

The judge, in the order, stated that the matter would be taken up for final disposal on 3 April and no adjournment would be granted.

Seeking relief for Kejriwal, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi said he was arrested based on "uncorroborated" statements of two co-accused and called them "Jaichands and Trojan horses" for their "betrayal".

"Democracy itself is involved. Basic structure is involved. Level playing field is involved. Even an hour spent in custody is far too long if arrest is illegal," he contended, and alleged that Kejriwal was arrested just before the Lok Sabha elections to "disable" him and his party.

The court, however, rejected his contention that no reply is required to be filed on behalf of the respondent. "This court deems it appropriate to issue notice of the main writ petition as well as application for grant of interim relief, returnable on 03.04.2024," the court said. "The Directorate of Enforcement will ensure that replies are filed to the main petition as well as the application for interim release of the petitioner by 02.04.2024."