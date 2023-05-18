Delhi HC grants 5-day protection to Sameer Wankhede in Aryan Khan bribery case

In addition to this, the court has directed Wankhede to approach the Bombay High Court for further legal proceedings.



Wankhede has been accused of trying to extort Rs 25 crore from the family of Aryan Khan - the son of superstar Shahrukh Khan, through other members of the NCB and a few individuals. Later on, the amount was reduced to Rs 18 crore, and a token amount of Rs 50 lakh was reportedly paid.



DDG, NCB, Gyaneshwar Singh had submitted a report to the CBI on the basis of which the probe agency has lodged a case.



Singh had handed over the report to the CBI to file a case against Wankhede, then NCB Superintendent V.V. Singh, and then IO of the case Ashish Ranjan.



Wankhede, an IRS officer who is currently in DGTS Chennai, will have to appear before the CBI's Mumbai zone office to get his statement recorded.



His cell phone was earlier seized by the CBI to retrieve data from it.