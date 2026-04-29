Delhi HC issues fresh notice to Arvind Kejriwal on ED plea against acquittal

The Delhi High Court on 29 April issued a fresh notice to Arvind Kejriwal on petitions filed by the Enforcement Directorate challenging his acquittal in two cases linked to alleged non-compliance with summonses issued in the excise policy matter.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma noted that earlier notices issued to the former Delhi chief minister had not been served.

Appearing for the ED, counsel informed the court that notice had been issued to Kejriwal on 1 April but nobody had entered appearance on his behalf.

“Registry reports that (he is) not served. I will issue fresh notice. Respondent has not been served,” the judge said.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on 22 July.

ED challenges acquittal

The cases arise from complaints filed by the ED alleging that Kejriwal deliberately ignored multiple summonses issued to him during the probe into the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The agency had accused him of intentionally disobeying lawful directions and creating “frivolous objections” to avoid joining the investigation.

Before the high court, the ED argued that the trial court committed a “grave error” in acquitting Kejriwal despite there being no dispute that summonses were issued and received.