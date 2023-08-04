Delhi HC likely to hear PIL against Oppn parties using acronym 'INDIA'

A PIL is likely to come up before the Delhi High Court bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula on Friday seeking direction to stop the opposition parties from using the acronym INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) for their alliance.

The writ petition has been filed by a businessman Girish Bharadwaj, who contests that to date Election Commission of India (ECI) has not taken any action on the representation given by him to prevent the respondent political parties to use the acronym I.N.D.I.A for their political alliance.

The petitioner, who seeks a direction on the ECI and the Centre to take necessary action in the matter, has said that the acronym has been used only to take undue advantages in the upcoming general elections in 2024.