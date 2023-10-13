Delhi HC likely to pronounce order on plea by NewsClick founder against arrest today

The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce on Friday, 13 October, its order on pleas by NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha and Human Resources head Amit Chakravarty challenging their arrest in a case lodged under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela had reserved the order on Monday even as senior advocate for Purkayastha, Kapil Sibal, argued that "all facts are false and not a penny came from China".

The Delhi Police's Special Cell had arrested Purkayastha and Chakravarty on 3 October, and the next day, they were sent to seven-day police custody by a Delhi court.

The petitioners then moved the High Court challenging not just their arrest but seeking quashing of the First Information Report in the matter. The High Court reserved the order, and on the other hand, Delhi's Patiala House Courts on Tuesday sent them to a 10-day judicial custody on expiry of their police remand.