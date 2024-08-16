Delhi HC reinstates ad hoc committee to oversee wrestling federation

The Delhi High Court has reinstated the ad hoc committee originally set up by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to oversee the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The court found the previous dissolution of the committee unjustified.

Justice Sachin Datta issued the order, emphasising that while the IOA has the authority to reconstitute the committee, the previous committee’s mandate is restored. This follows the IOA’s decision in March to dissolve the committee, citing the lifting of the WFI's suspension and the successful completion of selection trials.

The court's decision came in response to an application by wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Satyawart Kadian, who had challenged the legality of WFI’s 21 December 2023 elections. They requested the appointment of a one-man committee to manage WFI’s affairs and sought directions to prevent the Union sports ministry from revoking WFI’s suspension during the case's proceedings.

Justice Datta clarified that the court reinstated ad hoc committee will continue to function until the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) decides otherwise. The MYAS has the option to withdraw or review its order from 12 December 2023, which had mandated the formation of the ad hoc committee.

“I’ve directed for restoration of the ad hoc committee by the IOA. It will be open to the IOA to reconstitute the committee,” said Datta.