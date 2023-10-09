Delhi HC reserves order on NewsClick plea challenging FIR, arrest & remand

Delhi High Court reserved its order on the plea of news portal NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty challenging their arrest, remand and FIR by Delhi Police under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), based on allegations that they had received money for Chinese propaganda.

A single-judge bench of Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, who was hearing the case, reserved the order after hearing both sides. The court said it would decide later if it should issue a notice and hear the prayer to quash the UAPA FIR. Both Purkayastha and Chakravarty have been remanded to police custody for seven days until 10 October.

NewsClick founder-editor Purkayastha and the portal’s administrator Chakravarty were arrested on 3 October under the controversial UAPA, after Delhi Police raided and questioned 46 journalists and writers, most of who seem to be associated with NewsClick though not all are employees.