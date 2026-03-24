Delhi HC restores Ambedkar University student, says peaceful dissent can’t be curbed

The Delhi High Court has set aside the suspension of a student of Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi, observing that universities cannot restrict peaceful expression of ideas merely because they do not align with the ideology of the management.

Justice Jasmeet Singh emphasised that institutions of higher learning must provide an environment where students can freely engage in academic discussions, public issues and peaceful protests.

“A school/university is an instrumentality of the State… The University cannot restrict speech and peaceful expression of ideas, merely because the views expressed by a group of students do not align with the ideology of the management,” the court said in its March 13 order.

‘Dissent part of education’

The court underlined that peaceful, non-violent dissent is intrinsic to a university’s role in nurturing critical thinking and independent thought.

It observed that when students express disagreement in an orderly manner without disrupting academic activities, such conduct reflects the “very spirit of freedom” that universities are expected to encourage.

“A university that accepts only obedience fails in its broader educational role,” the court said, adding that institutions must not suppress dissent but respond to it constructively.

Expulsion ‘highly disproportionate’

The case pertained to a student who was suspended in March 2025 over alleged participation in protests following incidents of ragging and bullying on campus.

The university later expelled her in June 2025, alleging that she violated a court direction by participating in a campus-wide boycott.