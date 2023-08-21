Delhi HC seeks Centre’s stand on plea against inclusion of CA, CS within ‘reporting entities’ under PMLA

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Centre’s stand on a plea taking objection to the inclusion of Chartered Accountants, Company Secretaries and Cost Accountants within 'reporting entities' under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula granted time to Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma to obtain appropriate instructions in the matter, wherein the petitioner Rajat Mohan, a practising Chartered Accountant, has challenged the gazette notification dated May 5 which expanded the definition of the word “person” used in Section 2(1)(sa)(vi) as well as the definition of the word “activity” under the Act.