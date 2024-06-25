Delhi HC stays Arvind Kejriwal’s bail in excise policy case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 25 June stayed the trial court order granting bail to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise 'scam'.

A vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said the trial court failed to appreciate the material placed before it by the Enforcement Directorate and did not apply its mind while deciding the AAP leader's bail plea.

The judge also said the trial court ought to have given adequate opportunity to the agency to argue its case.

"The operation of the impugned order is stayed," the bench said.

The trial court had granted bail to Kejriwal on 20 June and ordered his release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.