Delhi HC vindicates our stand, Wangchuk’s hospitalisation was detention: Angmo

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, on Tuesday hailed the Delhi High Court's decision allowing his transfer from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital, saying the order vindicated the family's stand and reaffirmed every citizen's right to choose their doctors and hospital.

"We are very happy. This order came in record time. In India, a democratic citizen has the right to choose doctors and hospitals," Angmo told reporters after the court proceedings.

She alleged that Wangchuk's admission to Safdarjung Hospital was not voluntary but amounted to "detention", claiming he had been taken there by police personnel rather than hospital staff.

"They admitted him to Safdarjung Hospital. They never admitted him to Medanta. The police brought him there. This was detention, not hospitalisation," she alleged.

Angmo also questioned Wangchuk's treatment at the government-run hospital, alleging that he had been kept in the intensive care unit without medical justification.