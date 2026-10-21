Delhi HC declines to intervene in CJP leaders’ custody, asks them to await SEM hearing

The Delhi High Court declined to intervene in the custody of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, allowing them to withdraw their petition

The court asked them to await Wednesday’s hearing before the Special Executive Magistrate and pursue an appeal if their grievance remained unresolved

Their lawyers challenged the continued detention, arguing that valid sureties had been submitted and the procedure for rejecting them had not been followed

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to intervene in the continued judicial custody of Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, asking them to await a hearing before the Special Executive Magistrate scheduled later in the day.

Justice Subramonium Prasad permitted the two CJP co-conveners to withdraw their petition and said they could approach the appellate court if their grievance remained unresolved. He clarified that his observations did not constitute a decision on the merits.

The court took up the case during its Dussehra recess after the leaders sought an urgent hearing against the SEM’s 19 October order extending their custody until 21 October.

Das and Ranka were detained on 13 October after allegedly climbing over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a designated protest venue. They displayed the national flag and raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

They were placed under preventive arrest and sent to five days’ judicial custody on 14 October. A newly appointed SEM at Mandir Marg police station subsequently extended their detention by two days.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Abhik Chimni argued that they should be released on personal bonds. He questioned the SEM’s jurisdiction to extend their custody and maintained that the insistence on sureties lacked a legal basis.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma informed the court that proceedings concerning fresh sureties were already listed before the SEM on Wednesday.