Delhi HC denies Vinesh Phogat entry to World Championships selection trials

The Delhi High Court has refused to allow wrestler Vinesh Phogat to compete in the women’s selection trials for the 2026 Senior World Championships, saying the eligibility rules cannot be relaxed for one athlete before the validity of the policy is decided.

Phogat, who became a mother in July 2025 and recently returned from maternity leave, had sought permission to participate in the trials scheduled at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on 14th September.

In a late-night interim order issued on Thursday, justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said granting an exception to Phogat could affect other athletes facing similar circumstances who were not before the court.

The court said national selection for an international championship involved considerations beyond an individual athlete’s claim and must follow a fair, uniform and performance-based process.

“This court is also mindful that selection to represent the country at an international championship carries with it considerations extending beyond the individual claim of any particular athlete. The interest of the country in ensuring that its representatives are selected through a fair, uniform and performance-based process is of paramount importance,” justice Sharma said.

However, the court said it would examine the broader issue of balancing pregnancy and motherhood with the demands of a professional sporting career.

“This court is also conscious that the larger question as to how motherhood and maternity are to be balanced against the demands of a sporting career, and whether an athlete ought to require to choose between motherhood and pursuing her career, merits careful consideration,” the judge said.

The court clarified that this question would be considered during the final adjudication of the case.

Phogat had sought a stay on a 7th September circular issued by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), which laid down the eligibility conditions for the selection trials.