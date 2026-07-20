Delhi High Court to hear plea seeking Sonam Wangchuk’s transfer from Safdarjung Hospital
Activist's wife challenges single judge’s refusal to intervene, arguing Wangchuk has the right to choose his medical treatment
The Delhi High Court on Monday agreed to hear an appeal filed by Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging a single judge's decision declining to intervene in his continued treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.
The appeal was mentioned for urgent listing before a Division Bench comprising chief justice D.K. Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia, which agreed to hear the matter later in the day.
Appearing for Angmo, senior advocate Akhil Sibal argued that the single judge had incorrectly interpreted the high court's earlier order directing authorities to monitor Wangchuk's health and provide medical intervention if required.
Sibal submitted that Wangchuk, who was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after being removed from Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police, wished to receive treatment at a hospital of his own choice.
He contended that an individual's autonomy included the right to choose where to receive medical care, adding that such a right could not be curtailed.
Representing the authorities, solicitor general Tushar Mehta sought additional time, requesting that the matter be taken up later in the afternoon or on Tuesday. The Bench indicated that it was likely to hear the appeal at 2.30 pm.
In the appeal, Angmo argued that the single judge's order effectively confined Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital despite there being no arrest and deprived both the activist and his family of the ability to decide his course of medical treatment.
The petition also contended that the earlier order failed to address the principle of informed consent and an individual's right to accept or decline medical treatment.
The appeal follows a special hearing on Sunday, when justice Mini Pushkarna refused to direct Wangchuk's transfer to a private hospital, observing that the authorities had acted within their powers in shifting him to Safdarjung Hospital in view of his medical condition.
The single judge noted that doctors at the government hospital were closely monitoring Wangchuk and found no evidence that force was being used in violation of his bodily integrity.
Referring to the high court's 16 July directions requiring authorities to monitor Wangchuk's health and intervene medically, if necessary, justice Pushkarna held that the government was justified in moving him to hospital after he did not voluntarily admit himself for treatment.
The court further observed that decisions regarding Wangchuk's treatment should remain with the attending medical team in accordance with established medical protocols.
Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday, the 21st day of his hunger strike.
He has been fasting since 28 June in protest over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the deaths of students linked to the cancellation of the NEET examination.
With PTI inputs