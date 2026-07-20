Delhi High Court to hear plea seeking Sonam Wangchuk’s transfer from Safdarjung Hospital

The Delhi High Court on Monday agreed to hear an appeal filed by Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging a single judge's decision declining to intervene in his continued treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

The appeal was mentioned for urgent listing before a Division Bench comprising chief justice D.K. Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia, which agreed to hear the matter later in the day.

Appearing for Angmo, senior advocate Akhil Sibal argued that the single judge had incorrectly interpreted the high court's earlier order directing authorities to monitor Wangchuk's health and provide medical intervention if required.

Sibal submitted that Wangchuk, who was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after being removed from Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police, wished to receive treatment at a hospital of his own choice.

He contended that an individual's autonomy included the right to choose where to receive medical care, adding that such a right could not be curtailed.

Representing the authorities, solicitor general Tushar Mehta sought additional time, requesting that the matter be taken up later in the afternoon or on Tuesday. The Bench indicated that it was likely to hear the appeal at 2.30 pm.

In the appeal, Angmo argued that the single judge's order effectively confined Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital despite there being no arrest and deprived both the activist and his family of the ability to decide his course of medical treatment.