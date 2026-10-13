Delhi High Court to hear pleas seeking regulation of protests in capital

Puri submitted that barricading and the manner in which protests were being held had made parts of central Delhi difficult to access, including Connaught Place.

He claimed traders had suffered losses of up to Rs 2,000 crore in recent times because of these disruptions.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma told the bench that substantially similar issues were already pending before the Supreme Court.

The bench agreed to list the petitions for a hearing at the end of Tuesday’s scheduled matters.

Central Delhi has witnessed large demonstrations involving opposition parties, student groups and civil society organisations over a range of issues.

With IANS inputs