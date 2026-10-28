Delhi HC upholds seven-year jail terms for five men over 2020 riots death

Delhi High Court upheld the conviction and seven-year prison terms of five men over Mohsin’s death during the 2020 north-east Delhi riots

The court cited eyewitness evidence placing the men at the front of an armed mob and urging others to attack

It rejected the argument that failure to identify who inflicted the fatal injury entitled them to acquittal

The Delhi High Court has upheld the conviction and seven-year prison sentences of five men for the death of a 22-year-old man during the February 2020 communal riots in north-east Delhi.

Justice Madhu Jain dismissed appeals filed by Aman Kashyap, Devinder Kumar, Pradeep Rai, Ashish and Arun Kumar, finding that eyewitness evidence established their involvement in the armed mob that attacked Mohsin.

In its judgment delivered on 27 October, the court rejected the contention that the prosecution’s failure to identify the person who inflicted the fatal head injury warranted acquittal.

The evidence showed more than the appellants’ presence in a crowd, the court observed. A beat constable, examined as prosecution witness PW-10, identified all five at the front of the mob, urging others to assault Mohsin.