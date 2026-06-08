Delhi hotel fire: Court rejects bail plea of cook accused

A Delhi court on Monday rejected the bail application of a cook accused in the Malviya Nagar hotel fire that claimed 22 lives last week.

Judicial Magistrate Bhanu Pratap dismissed the plea filed by Keshav Negi shortly after he was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

Negi was arrested on Saturday in connection with the 3 June blaze at Flourish Stays Bed and Breakfast in Hauz Rani area of south Delhi. Investigators have alleged that his negligence contributed to the fire.

Appearing for the accused, advocate Deepak Prakash argued that Negi had been booked under serious charges despite attempting to control the situation after the fire broke out.

The counsel told the court that Negi tried to douse the flames and switched off the LPG supply after noticing the fire.

The court, however, declined to grant bail.

Probe continues

Several other individuals associated with the establishment have also been detained and questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.