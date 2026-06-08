Delhi hotel fire: Court rejects bail plea of cook accused
Cook Keshav Negi sent to judicial custody; defence says he tried to douse flames and shut LPG supply
A Delhi court on Monday rejected the bail application of a cook accused in the Malviya Nagar hotel fire that claimed 22 lives last week.
Judicial Magistrate Bhanu Pratap dismissed the plea filed by Keshav Negi shortly after he was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.
Negi was arrested on Saturday in connection with the 3 June blaze at Flourish Stays Bed and Breakfast in Hauz Rani area of south Delhi. Investigators have alleged that his negligence contributed to the fire.
Appearing for the accused, advocate Deepak Prakash argued that Negi had been booked under serious charges despite attempting to control the situation after the fire broke out.
The counsel told the court that Negi tried to douse the flames and switched off the LPG supply after noticing the fire.
The court, however, declined to grant bail.
Probe continues
Several other individuals associated with the establishment have also been detained and questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.
Hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj was arrested earlier and booked under various charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
Investigators are examining alleged safety lapses at the establishment, which officials said was operating without a fire No Objection Certificate (NOC).
The fire broke out on 3 June and quickly engulfed parts of the building, trapping guests inside. The incident left 22 people dead and several others injured, making it one of the deadliest hotel fires in the capital in recent years.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the blaze and possible violations of safety regulations.
The case has also raised questions about accountability within regulatory agencies.
While the hotel owner, employees and other staff members have faced criminal action, officials are yet to disclose whether any inquiry has been initiated against personnel responsible for inspecting the premises or ensuring compliance with fire-safety and licensing norms.
Authorities have said the establishment was operating without a fire No Objection Certificate (NOC).
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