Delhi Metro to extend last train timing on IPL match days

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to extend its last train timing at all lines in view of IPL matches in the city, an official statement said on Tuesday, 23 April.

Taking to X, the DMRC wrote that in view of IPL matches on 24 April, 7 May, and 14 May at Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Metro will be extending its last train timings on all lines to enable spectators to reach their destination smoothly.

The Delhi Police has also issued an advisory in connection with the match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans on Wednesday, 24 April from 7 pm to 11:30 pm.