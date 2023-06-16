Delhi Police charge sheet against WFI chief govt's attempt to save its man: Rakesh Tikait

The Delhi Police's charge sheet pertaining to alleged sexual harassment of wrestlers by BJP leader and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is the government's plan to save him, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said on Thursday. Tikait, an influential leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), said the farmer community will continue supporting the protesting wrestlers. The BKU has been supporting the the country's top grapplers in their fight against the BJP leader.

The police on Thursday recommended dropping the stringent POCSO case against Singh, but charged him with sexual harassment and stalking six women wrestlers. Singh has so far denied all charges against him.