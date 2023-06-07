We have not withdrawn support to wrestlers: Rakesh Tikait

Tikait had announced the Delhi 'dharna', demanding the arrest of BJP MP and WFI chief Singh during the Mahapanchayat held in Kurukshetra on Friday.

They had threatened to step up the agitation and bring the protesting wrestlers back to Delhi's Jantar Mantar if the government doesn't act.



The Delhi Police on Tuesday recorded statements of the associates of Singh and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda as part of the investigation into the allegations against him.



The officials also said that the girl, whose statement was the basis of a case being registered against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has recorded a fresh statement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 164.