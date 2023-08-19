Delhi police curtail WE-20 people’s summit, organisers call it ‘undeclared Emergency’

‘Undeclared Emergency’, complained organisers on Saturday as Delhi Police swooped down on the HKS Surjeet Bhavan, where the WE20-Peoples’ Summit has been going on.

Police locked the gate and turned away people by claiming that the event had been cancelled even as the first session of the second day was in progress. Speakers who were reportedly inside included Vandana Shiva, Medha Patkar, Nandini Sundar and Jairam Ramesh among others.